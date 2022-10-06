Rescue 1122 responds to 3810 emergencies in Sept

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided services to 3810 people in various emergencies during the last month in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah was held here on Thursday to review monthly performance of the PES.

According to rescue spokesperson, 2204 rescue operations were conducted and 3,810 victims were rescued. Also, 71 injured people were provided first aid while 34 injured were shifted to hospitals.

At least 71 incidents of quarrels and firing, 813 accidents, 2,524 medical emergencies and six burn injuries incidents were reported in September, the spokesman added.