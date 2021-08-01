Rescue 1122 responds to 413 emergencies in July

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 413 incidents and responded to 2100 emergencies in Mohmand district during last month of July.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 , Hayatullah Khan said that timely quick response were provided to 335 medical emergencies, 38 road accidents, five fire emergencies , two incidents, building collapse and blast incident and 30 other miscellaneous operations.

He said that total 2100 emergency calls were attended last month out of which 1269 were fake, and unnecessary calls.

He said that total 250 patients were shifted to hospitals and 120 were given medical treatment at the spot, besides 123 referral patients were shifted to Peshawar.