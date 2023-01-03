Rescue 1122 responds to 45,955 emergencies in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 45,955 victims of different incidents/accidents in the district during the last year 2022.

Sharing the annual performance report of Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday, District Emergency Officer Dr Mazhar Shah said 30,061 calls were of medical emergencies, 10,018 accidents, 693 fire incidents, 896 bulletinjury or fight, 21 building collapse, one cylinder blast, 38 drownings and4,227 miscellaneous.