Rescue 1122 Responds To 4698 Emergency Calls In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

Baqir Hussain, the District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur has said that Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur district had responded to 4698 emergency calls during previous month of February

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Baqir Hussain, the District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur has said that Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur district had responded to 4698 emergency calls during previous month of February.

According to a report issued here, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 4698 emergency phone calls during last month, adding that the average time to reach the spot to rescue the affectees remained 7.3 minutes.

He said that the organization responded to emergency calls during last month included 1,049 road traffic incidents, 34 fire incidents, 91 disputes, 3,010 medical aid, one drowning in canal incident and 513 other emergency rescue operations.

He said that the teams of Rescue 1122 provided medical first aid to 1,801 persons while 2,708 patients were transported to hospitals.

