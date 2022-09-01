UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responds To 4,782 Emergencies In August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122, provided services to 4,782 people in various emergencies during the last month in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah was held here on Thursday to review monthly performance of the PES.

According to the sources, 2,034 rescue operations were conducted and 4,782 victims were rescued. Also, 826 injured people were provided first aid while 91 injured were shifted to hospitals.

At least 47 incidents of quarrels and firing, 231 accidents, 2,883 medical emergenciesand eight burn injuries incidents were reported in August, the spokesman added.

