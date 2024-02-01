Rescue 1122 responds to 4892 emergency calls in Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 responded to 4892 emergency calls while 12420 were disturbing calls during last month of January.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian issued a report about the performance of last month on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh responded to 4892 emergencies including 619 road traffic accidents, 3995 medical emergencies, 10 fire emergencies, 27 crime and 241 other emergencies by maintaining its average response time.

Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 4825 people of which 2027 people were provided first aid on the spot and 2689 shifted to the hospital by providing first aid while 109 people died on the spot.

Telling about steps taken by Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh regarding upcoming general elections, he disclosed that they have prepared a strategy plan Rescue 1122 will be code red active and all staff will be on duty on the polling day.

He further said that 1767 polling stations will be established in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, out of which 204 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

Rescue 1122 will ensure effective and immediate emergency response at all polling stations across the district, especially sensitive polling stations, by utilizing all the resources along with 361 rescuers and more than 500 rescue volunteers, he concluded.