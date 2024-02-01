Rescue 1122 Responds To 4892 Emergency Calls In Jan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 responded to 4892 emergency calls while 12420 were disturbing calls during last month of January.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian issued a report about the performance of last month on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh responded to 4892 emergencies including 619 road traffic accidents, 3995 medical emergencies, 10 fire emergencies, 27 crime and 241 other emergencies by maintaining its average response time.
Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 4825 people of which 2027 people were provided first aid on the spot and 2689 shifted to the hospital by providing first aid while 109 people died on the spot.
Telling about steps taken by Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh regarding upcoming general elections, he disclosed that they have prepared a strategy plan Rescue 1122 will be code red active and all staff will be on duty on the polling day.
He further said that 1767 polling stations will be established in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, out of which 204 polling stations have been declared sensitive.
Rescue 1122 will ensure effective and immediate emergency response at all polling stations across the district, especially sensitive polling stations, by utilizing all the resources along with 361 rescuers and more than 500 rescue volunteers, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher16 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.53m fine imposed on 704 profiteers in January26 minutes ago
-
Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif26 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit to join hands with KP Commission to ensure women-inclusive elections26 minutes ago
-
President for improving legal framework to strengthen transparency36 minutes ago
-
APHC lauds Pakistani nation, govt for moral, diplomatic support to Kashmir cause36 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar, walk in Kashmir solidarity46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank handles 86 emergencies in last month46 minutes ago
-
MD APP inaugurates innovative Youth Media Training Program, 3D Virtual Studio46 minutes ago
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP1 hour ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts1 hour ago