Rescue 1122 responds to 516 emergencies in September

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday released its performance report for September 2025, stating that its teams responded to a total of 516 emergencies during the month, providing rescue facilities to 482 injured persons and patients.

According to the report, the emergencies included 28 road traffic accidents, 208 medical cases, four fire incidents, three drowning cases, four cases of gunshot injuries or fights, and 36 recovery operations, among other incidents.

In addition, 233 patients referred by doctors were shifted to various hospitals within and outside the district.

The Rescue 1122 control room also received 8,274 calls during the month, most of which were categorized as unnecessary or fake calls.

