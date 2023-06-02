Rescue 1122 responds to 521 emergencies in May

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar responded to 521 emergencies in May and provided first medical aid to about 528 patients.

While sharing the monthly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said the rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies, and the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during May which included 375 medical, 100 road traffic accidents, 30 fire eruptions, 11 bullet injuries or fights, one blast, three drowning incidents, and nine others.

During these emergencies, a total of 528 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted to different hospitals.

He said a total of 90828 calls were received by the emergency service, but 72507 of them were fake or irrelevant ones.

During this period, Rescue 1122 handled a total of 79 referral-related emergencies, of which 66 patients shifted within the district.

In 13 emergency cases, patients were taken from DHQ hospital to Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said the training wing of Rescue 1122, following the directions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar, also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students of different education institutions and employees of different departments.