Rescue-1122 Responds To 524 Emergencies In Feb

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 in its monthly report issued here on Wednesday said that during the month of February, it responded to 524 emergencies out of 7153 received calls which included 6000 unnecessary and fake calls.

It said that Rescue-1122 staff provided medical and first aid in 22 traffic accidents and dealt with 306 medical, 10 fire and two crime-related emergencies across the district.

The rescue staff saved 3 persons from drowning and provided first aid to 23 others.

Under the ambulance referral services, some 158 patients were shifted to different hospitals including 89 to other districts and 69 within the district under the supervision of trained nurses and paramedics.

Following the directives of Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khateer Mubarak, the Rescue staff also conducted first aid training among different communities.

