Rescue 1122 Responds To 61 Emergencies In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rescue 1122 emergency service, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad, on Monday released a weekly report detailing its emergency response activities across the district.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 61 incidents over the past week.

These included 51 medical emergencies, four road traffic accidents, two fire incidents, and four recovery operations. The prompt response ensured timely assistance in all cases.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 provided support in 22 emergency referrals through its in-district and out-of-district referral services, ensuring patients received necessary medical attention.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Mohmand said that the 1122 was fully operational across the district and providing international standard emergency services to citizens at their doorstep.

