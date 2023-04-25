Rescue 1122 responds to 67 emergencies during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 responded to 67 emergencies during the Eid holidays.

Sharing a performance report regarding the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday said that under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 provided prompt and excellent services during 67 different types of incidents on Eid ul-Fitr.

Rescue 1122 provided its services in 50 medical emergencies, 12 traffic accidents, one gunshot incident, and four different types of emergencies. They rescued and saved 79 patients and injured individuals, while one injured person lost his life on the spot.

Besides daily emergencies, Rescue 1122 also provided round-the-clock services for transferring injured and other patients from one hospital to another hospital in 22 referral emergencies involving various incidents.