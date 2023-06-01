UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responds To 6879 Emergencies During May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 6879 emergencies during May

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 DG Khan has responded to 6879 emergencies including road accidents, medical emergencies, fire incidents, drowning cases and others during the last month.

Sharing details on Thursday, District Emergency Officer, Engineer Ahmad Kamal said that Rescue 1122 had received 5234 emergency calls, 734 about road accidents, 34 fires, 141 crimes, and seven calls about drowning cases during May.

He informed the rescuers had provided first aid to 3442 people while 2838 were shifted to hospitals while 121 persons lost their lives on the spot during the emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 had responded to each call within an average of seven minutes, he added.

Kamal urged citizens to give way to rescue ambulances as it is a life-saving organization adding that keep your ceilings and drains clean keeping in view ongoing weather conditions for proper drainage.

