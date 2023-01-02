Rescue 1122 responds to 8404 emergencies in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Monday issued an annual performance report, which says that first aid was provided to around 24,152 patients during the 8,404 emergencies handled, over the last year.

Sharing an yearly performance report, the spokesman of the rescue emergency service said that the rescue teams promptly tackled all emergencies, and the emergency response time was recorded at 6:30 minutes.

During this period, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies, including 5,869 medical, 1,656 road traffic accidents, four Covid-19, 306 fire eruption incidents, 161 bullet injury or fight, eight building collapse, three cylinder explosion and blast, 16 drownings and 381 different recoveries.

The department, during the outgoing year also tackled flood emergencies, saving around 15,000 people and livestock, while shifting them to safe places. The report also highlighted the services extended by rescue teams from other districts of the province, saying it reinforced relief activities and the situation was successfully handled.

In 2022, the Dera's rescue service successfully handled a fire eruption emergency over Koh-e-Suleman range and the rescue teams protected orchards.

A total of 946,235 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which only 8,404 were emergency calls.

During this period, the Rescue 1122 handled a total of 1,350 referral-related emergencies, in which 1,160 patients were shifted within the district.

In 190 emergency cases, 1441 patients were taken from one district to another district during the last year.

The rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they efficiently rendered their services during emergencies.

The department also arranged several training sessions on first aid and tackling emergencies, for employees of different departments.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the service would also be launched in several tehsils, including Kulachi, Daraban and Pharpur.