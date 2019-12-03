UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Responds To 8449 Incidents In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:59 PM

The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 during November responded 8449 different incidents across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 during November responded 8449 different incidents across the province.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the rescue personnel dealt with 194 death cases and provided first aid facilities to 6168 injured patients.

Similarly, he said that the Rescue personnel also responded to 1375 traffic incidents, 4846 medical emergencies, 134 fire, 99 crimes, 152 recovery, 14 drown, six buildings and four gas cylinder incidents and others.

