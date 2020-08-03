Rescue 1122 responds to 8,929 emergencies during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has provided emergency care to 9,014 victims of 8,929 emergencies across the province during Eid holidays.

The Service responded to 3,723 emergencies of road accidents in which 39 people were killed. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 3,564 medical emergencies, 343 crime incidents, 85 fire incidents, 29 drowning and 1,185 other emergencies such as fall from a height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer held at Rescue Headquarters here on Monday. All head of Wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the DG expressed his concern over the loss of precious human lives in both emergencies of road accidents and drowning emergencies during Eid days. He analyzed that out of 4,258 road accident's victims, 2201 people were seriously injured, who were shifted to various hospitals across Punjab. Out of 4,258 victims, 391 victims received head injuries, 190 multiple fractures, 669 single fractures and 64 spinal injuries were reported during holidays.

The meeting was briefed that higher number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. The Emergency Service Lahore responded to 1,143 emergencies including 581 road accidents, Emergency Service Faisalabad responded to 773 emergencies including 331 accidents, Multan dealt with 662 emergencies with 325 accidents, Bahawalpur responded to 462 emergencies with 131 road accidents and Sahiwal dealt with 447 emergencies including 136 accidents during Eid holidays.

The Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed that emergency plans for Eid were implemented in close coordination of deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. He said that 11,130 rescuers performed their duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of motorbike ambulances.

The DG Rescue Punjab said that road accidents could be reduced while adopting road safety measures and road safety laws. He also appreciated the role of Provincial Monitoring Cell to maintain the standard of the Service and ensure timely services.