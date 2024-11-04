Rescue 1122 Responds To 9,568 Emergencies, Rescues 9,215 In Oct
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122 Multan responded to an impressive 9,568 emergency calls, and successfully
rescuing 9,215 individuals in month of October.
Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian, the service maintained an
average response time of under seven minutes, ensuring rapid assistance to those in need.
According to a release issued here, the breakdown of the emergencies shows that Rescue 1122 Multan managed 2,682 traffic accidents, 83 fire incidents, 249 crime-related emergencies, one drowning incident, six building collapse incidents, and 5,512 medical emergencies. These medical emergencies included cases such as heart attacks, respiratory conditions, and other critical health issues. Of the total emergencies, 3,795 individuals were safely transferred to hospitals, while 5,040 people were treated with initial first aid at the scene.
Unfortunately, 380 victims were found deceased upon arrival, while 346 patients required inter-hospital transfers for specialized treatment. Notably, the team also extended aid to animals, rescuing and providing medical assistance to 24 animals.
Dr Hussain Mian, District Emergency Officer shared Rescue 1122's dedication to the welfare of citizens, prioritizing swift responses to emergency calls. He urged citizens to use the 1122 helpline responsibly, noting that while 38,431 calls were received in October, only 9,568 were genuine emergency calls. He appealed to the public to reserve this critical line for actual emergencies.
Dr Mian further reminded the public to adhere to traffic rules, avoid speeding, and ensure the use of helmets for motorcyclists, underscoring that community cooperation is essential for creating a safe society.
