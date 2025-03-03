Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To 9,590 Emergencies In Feb

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan responded to 9,590 emergencies

in February 2025, providing relief to 9,858 affected individuals.

The average response time remained under seven minutes.

According to Rescue 1122 data, the emergencies included 2,169 accidents, 89 fire incidents,

179 crime-related emergencies, one drowning case, four building collapses, and 6,203 medical

emergencies such as heart attacks and respiratory issues. Among the total cases, 4,114 victims

were transported to hospitals, while 5,126 received on-the-spot medical assistance.

Unfortunately, 524 individuals could not survive their injuries. Additionally, 606 patients were

safely transferred between hospitals for advanced treatment based on doctors’ recommendations.

Rescue teams also extended their services beyond human emergencies by rescuing and treating eight animals.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian stressed the importance of swift response to every

emergency call. He urged citizens to use the emergency helpline responsibly, noting that out of 35,187 calls received in February, only 9,590 were actual emergencies.

