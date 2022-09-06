Rescue-1122 responds to 992 RTCs during 24 hours in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 992 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

In these RTCs, 9 people died, whereas 751 were injured. Out of this 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 437 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 503 drivers, 24 under age drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 274 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 299 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan 61 with 67 victims.

According to the data, 865 motorbikes, 8 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 29 vans, 12 passenger buses,16 trucks and 83 other types of auto vehicles were involved in the road accidents.