Rescue 1122 responds to over 6,500 emergency incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during last month of June 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during last month of June 2020.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpure region, Baqir Hussain told media persons here that their control room received 43,331 phone calls during last month, adding that out of them, 3,606 were pertaining to emergency incidents.

He narrated that the rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during June 2020 including 844 pertaining to traffic accidents, 53 fire incidents, 119 disputes, 2,135 medical aid, 10 drowning in canal incidents and 445 others.

He said that the rescue teams of the department rescued 3,500 people during last month adding that out of them, 1,593 were given emergency medical aid on the spot.

He said that under Patient Transfer Service, the ambulances transported 659 patients from tehsil headquarters hospitals and rural health centers to civil hospitals.