UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Responds To Over 6,500 Emergency Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to over 6,500 emergency incident

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during last month of June 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during last month of June 2020.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpure region, Baqir Hussain told media persons here that their control room received 43,331 phone calls during last month, adding that out of them, 3,606 were pertaining to emergency incidents.

He narrated that the rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region responded to over 6,500 emergency incidents during June 2020 including 844 pertaining to traffic accidents, 53 fire incidents, 119 disputes, 2,135 medical aid, 10 drowning in canal incidents and 445 others.

He said that the rescue teams of the department rescued 3,500 people during last month adding that out of them, 1,593 were given emergency medical aid on the spot.

He said that under Patient Transfer Service, the ambulances transported 659 patients from tehsil headquarters hospitals and rural health centers to civil hospitals.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Traffic Bahawalpur June Rescue 1122 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

14 minutes ago

All NGOs have to ensure renewal of registration af ..

42 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Refuses to Comment on Fa ..

43 seconds ago

Kremlin Notes Difficult Situation With CIS Residen ..

45 seconds ago

Dutch report new coronavirus infection on mink far ..

46 seconds ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.