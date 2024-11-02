Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To Over 728 Emergencies In October

Published November 02, 2024

Rescue 1122 responds to over 728 emergencies in October

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Saturday issued a monthly performance report, featuring a total of 728 emergencies tackled with over seven minutes of response time during the last month.

Sharing the October report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said the service provided first medical aid to about 892 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in October under the leadership of District Emergency Officer(DEO) Eng. Fasih Ullah.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 533 medical, 154 road traffic accidents, seven bullet injuries or fights, two drownings, and 15 recovery-related emergencies, including the fire eruption on Koh e Suleman mountains range, which was successfully extinguished by Rescue 1122 teams.

 

He said a total of 68114 calls were received by the emergency service, but 48465 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled 73 referral-related emergencies, in which 63 patients shifted to various hospitals within the district and ten were shifted to hospitals of big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid and tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations and students of various educational institutions.

