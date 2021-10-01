UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Response Time Decreases To 7 Minutes In District Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Friday provided 466 emergency services to the masses during various rescue operations in the month of September 2021 and also performed duties as a frontline soldier to fight against COVID-19. This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that during the month of September Rescue 1122 has responded to 466 emergencies including 372 medical services where one person lost life at the spot. It was also disclosed that the average response time of the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad remained 7 minutes.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also provided first aid to 444 injured persons and shifted them to various hospitals wherein owing to the various referral emergencies the rescue staff has shifted 153 people in the district and 17 from one district to other district hospitals.

He further stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad efficiently participated in the rescue work of 372 medical emergencies, 20 road accidents, three fire shot injuries, 23 Coronavirus emergencies, 5 fire incidents where precious household and electronic equipment were saved, 42 recovery services and also provided medical facilities to 444 injured provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

