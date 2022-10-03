UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Response Time Recorded As 6.30 Mint During Sept

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday has provided its services in 514 accidents to the people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of September 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday has provided its services in 514 accidents to the people on various emergency calls to save their lives and property during the month of September 2022.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal while briefing about the monthly report of September 2022 said that a total of 46473 calls were received where 18657 calls were fake and 27281 were dropped calls.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds to 514 people.

According to the details during the month of September 2022, 27 incidents of road traffic accidents, 420 incidents of medical emergencies, 7 incidents of fires, 09 incidents of crime or shooting and 56 incidents of other emergencies (recovery) took place.

A total of 514 people were affected in these emergencies while 420 people after being rescued and given first aid later shifted to the hospital. In these accidents, 2 people lost their lives on the spot. Rescue 22 11 Abbottabad-led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

Rescue 1122 on 158 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service, 05 patients were shifted to outside the district while during 153 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in Abbottabad city.

