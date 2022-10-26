Rescue 1122 restores helpline after 7 hours disconnection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 helpline was restored here on Wednesday after its disconnection for more than seven hours due to a technical problem.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said there was a technical problem with the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), due to which the Rescue was unable to receive calls on its helpline for hours.

He said after seven hours, the technical problem was resolved, and Rescue 1122 started receiving emergency calls without any interruption.