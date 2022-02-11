Rescue 1122 retrieves a puppy from a 30 feet deep bore hole

The Rescue 1122 service late Thursday retrieved a puppy from a 30 feet deep borehole dug, late Thursday night here at DHA-2, in a 90-minute long operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 service late Thursday retrieved a puppy from a 30 feet deep borehole dug, late Thursday night here at DHA-2, in a 90-minute long operation.

The rescue service, which has earned a hard-earned reputation over the years for swift response and a commitment to save precious lives, in challenging environments, rushed to the rescue as they got a call from a worried neighbour who heard the muffled sound of a puppy barking at night.

He discovered that it had fallen in an uncovered borehole in a vacant plot for pre-construction soil testing.

The Rescue 1122 staff, stationed at DHA-2, on the Islamabad Expressway, decided to use a rope loop to pull the poor creature out from a less than a foot wide hole. After over 90 minutes they succeeded in placing the rope around the puppy's neck and managed to pull out the whimpering light brown puppy from his deep trap.

The dog seemed to have survived the fall but was shivering and had to be covered in a towel to warm up.

A young girl from the neighbourhood who waited in the cold throughout the operation offered to provide the puppy find a shelter.

Rescue 1122 staff Mohammad Azam said their only option was to use a rope loop to pull out the puppy from the hole and said Tehsin Ijaz, another rescuer from the 4 member team, patiently tried repeatedly and managed to get the rope around the puppy in the light of emergency lights.

He eventually pulled him out as the neighbours cheered and lauded the Rescue staff.

"We daily face new challenges as these are part of our job, but saving a life always leaves us with a feeling of satisfaction," Azam said.