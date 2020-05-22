UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Returned Cash, Valuables To The Legal Heirs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:04 PM

District Emergency Officer Dr Ashfaq Mian returned cash and valuables to the legal heirs which rescuers recovered from the site of an accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Dr Ashfaq Mian returned cash and valuables to the legal heirs which rescuers recovered from the site of an accident .

The valuables which include Rs 725680, prize bonds worth Rs 10, 000, 02 golden rings , 03 precious stones and two iphones were handed over to the legal heirs of the deceased which include Yasir Idrees , Advocate Nadeem , Muhammad Arshad and Tasawar Aziz Khan .

DEO Dr Ashfaq said that this was the biggest recovery since the establishment of Rescue 1122 Attock and this department is proud of its rescuers who recovered these valuables and brought it on the record .

The legal heirs praised the Rescue 1122 services and paid tributes to their professionalism , dedication and honesty .

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday evening three persons including two women head died on the spot when their vehicle (Parado) collided with a loaded dumper near Faqeerabad. Those died included Omer, his fiance Kanwal (a teacher of Army Public school) and her mother Taj Begum. They were coming back from Islamabad when they met this fatal accident. Omer and Kanwal were going to marry after a few days .

