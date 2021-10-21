Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 officials returned cash Rs 125,000 to the family of a person who was injured in a road accident near Abbasi Chowk here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 officials returned cash Rs 125,000 to the family of a person who was injured in a road accident near Abbasi Chowk here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Ahsan was going to market on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Pathan Hotel Abbasi Chowk.

Resultantly, the youngster sustained serious injuries while the car driver managed to escape from the scene.

However, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and also collected cash Rs 125,000 from the pocket of injured person.

Later, the rescue officials returned the cash to the family of injured person.