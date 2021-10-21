UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Returns Cash To Injured Person's Family

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:35 PM

Rescue 1122 returns cash to injured person's family

Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 officials returned cash Rs 125,000 to the family of a person who was injured in a road accident near Abbasi Chowk here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 officials returned cash Rs 125,000 to the family of a person who was injured in a road accident near Abbasi Chowk here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Ahsan was going to market on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Pathan Hotel Abbasi Chowk.

Resultantly, the youngster sustained serious injuries while the car driver managed to escape from the scene.

However, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and also collected cash Rs 125,000 from the pocket of injured person.

Later, the rescue officials returned the cash to the family of injured person.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Hotel Driver Car Road Accident Rescue 1122 Market Family From

Recent Stories

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification ..

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification of Hong Kong District Council ..

3 minutes ago
 Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment ..

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

3 minutes ago
 Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

3 minutes ago
 US Military to Address Security Risks From Climate ..

US Military to Address Security Risks From Climate Change in All Operations - Pe ..

6 minutes ago
 No space for negligence in police department: Addl ..

No space for negligence in police department: Addl IGP

6 minutes ago
 Minister for timely completion of irrigation proje ..

Minister for timely completion of irrigation projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.