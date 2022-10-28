Rescue 1122 reviews preparedness to deal with any emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah chaired a meeting at Rescue 1122 Head Office, Chowk Kumharan Wala to review the preparedness to deal with emergency like situation in view of latest political situation in the country.

Emergency Officer (Operation) Engineer Ahmed Kamal, Engineer Muhammad Bilal, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan and Station Coordinator attended the meeting.

Ahmed Kamal said that the vacations of all rescuers have been canceled and rescuers and emergency vehicles were available to deal with any emergency situation and provision of emergency kits have also been ensured.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah said that all kinds of facilities had been arranged for the rescuers including provision of additional medicines and necessary equipment for traveling such as tents and beds, etc.

In his message to rescuers, Dr Kaleemullah said that they were his pride and Rescue 1122 was considered to be an authoritative organization to help people because of them. He hoped that rescuers would continue to perform their duties with same devotion and dedication by setting aside political affiliations.