Rescue 1122, RWMC Jointly Disinfection Activity About COVID-19, Dengue

Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted joint disinfectant spray and anti-dengue awareness activity in different residential and commercial areas of the district here on Wednesday

According to a spokesperson, the disinfectant squad carried out disinfectant spray besides mechanical sweeping with chlorinated water in Ganj Mandi market, Cloth Market, Naswar bazaar, Perwadhai market in UC-38, taxi stand of Gujar Khan, TMA office, AC office, Land record in Kallar Saydian, Post office, Mosques, Kallar Chowk, Channi bazar, Bohar Bazar, Machli chowk, Utility stores, Pharmacies, Milk shop, tyre shops, book shops in Kahuta were part of the operation to contain the Coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, in order to keep the distance among the shoppers, the teams also marked circular patterns in various markets to help them following the social-distancing measure.

Moreover, cleanliness operation was also carried out at quarantine centers, established in different parts of the district.

On other hand, anti-dengue awareness drive was also carried out to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue to raise awareness and prevent the spread of the dengue virus.

Under the drive, the teams have so far cleaned 361 plots from garbage and herbs from April 27 to June 30 in different parts of the district, spokesman said.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

