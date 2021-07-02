UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Rwp Attended 2952 Emergencies In June

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:22 PM

Rescue 1122 Rwp attended 2952 emergencies in June

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi rendered assistance to 2952 emergency victims in June including 1929 who were shifted to different hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi rendered assistance to 2952 emergency victims in June including 1929 who were shifted to different hospitals.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Ali Hussain on Friday chaired a performance review meeting of the operations of Rawalpindi district and directed the officers concerned to ensure quality emergency care to the victims without any discrimination.

The meeting was informed that 2952 victims of emergencies were rescued in 3265 rescue operations during last month.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded were of 992 road traffic accidents, 1640 medical emergencies, 161 fire incidents, 148 crimes and 317 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 2952 rescued victims 817 were provided first aid at the site and 1979 were shifted to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan

