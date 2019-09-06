Rescue 1122 Rwp celebrates Defence & Martyrs and Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Friday celebrated Defence & Martyrs and Kashmir Day to commemorate those who rendered supreme sacrifice for the defense of the country.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa addressing participants of a programme organized here at Central Rescue Station, Chandni Chowk said that Pakistan celebrates this day to highlight that how Pakistanis fought bravely at the critical time.

"Celebration of the day gives us lesson that everyone must be wise, brave and united in all critical times. No one should feel any kind of hesitation for offering sacrifice of his life at the time of need for the defense of the country," he added.

The DC paid rich tribute to the great heroes of the nation who fought with commitment, unity and bravery for the defense of the homeland.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdul Rehman said, "We should work with commitment and determination to serve our public in any unavoidable situation and Pakistan is now making progress on every front and everyone must be united and work for the country.

" He said, "Being rescuers it is our professional duty and moral obligation to save precious lives and properties of the public which gives sense of safety amongst general public and ultimately contribute to strengthen the internal defense of Pakistan as if people are ready to respond to routine emergencies in peace time, their response would definitely be more organized and effective in any kind of critical situation." He also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Sept 6 and four Fire Fighters of Rescue 1122 who laid their lives in the line of their duty during Ghakkar Plaza Fire incident.

He said Rescue 1122 is the back bone of the society and their hard work and dedication to the work are excellent.

He emphasized that fire safety equipment, fire extinguishers, fire alarms and emergency exit, should be installed in high rise buildings. He said, "We are with the People of Indian occupied Kashmir."Dr Abdur Rahman along with officers and officials of Rescue 1122 visited the families of Shuhdas, offer prayers for the martyrs and distributed gifts among their children.