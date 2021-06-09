UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Safely Pulls Cow Out Of Well

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 safely pulls cow out of well

DIR LOWER, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) ::The officials of Rescue 1122 besides providing needed emergency services to the human were also saving the lives of animals in danger with the same spirit.

The media coordinator, Rescue 1122, Dir Lower informed on Wednesday that the rescue officials pulled a cow out of a deep well safely with professional capabilities in Kotkay area of Maidan in Dir Lower.

He said the rescue officials reached the site of the incident in a few minutes after receiving a call about the falling of a cow in the well.

The rescue officials without caring for their own lives succeeded in reaching the trapped cow inside the well and wrapped a strong stripe around the cow's body. The cow was later safely pulled out of the well with professional efforts.

After a medical checkup the rescue officials handed over the cow to its owner. The area people highly appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 and expressed gratitude to the staff.

