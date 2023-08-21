Rescue-1122 safely recovers citizen from 40 feet deep well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue-1122 safely recovered a citizen who fell into a deep well while working near Kabirpur Jhandi wala bridge here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 safely recovered a citizen who fell into a deep well while working near Kabirpur Jhandi wala bridge here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen was working when he suddenly fell into a 40 feet deep well near Kabirpur.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Rescuers safely pulled him out from the well and shifted him to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid.