UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Safely Rescues Minor Kid From Boring Hole

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 safely rescues minor kid from boring hole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued a minor kid alive who was fell and trapped into a boring hole of electric water pump at Fazal model town Bahawalpur road here Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah told that they had received a call that three years old kid fell into a boring hole which was being dug for installation of an electric water pump and was trapped.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the kid namely Ahsan alive safely from about 15 feet deep hole. He said that the kid was quite stable and shifted to hospital for detailed check up.

Related Topics

Water Road Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

4 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>