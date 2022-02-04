Rescue 1122 safely rescues minor kid from boring hole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued a minor kid alive who was fell and trapped into a boring hole of electric water pump at Fazal model town Bahawalpur road here Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah told that they had received a call that three years old kid fell into a boring hole which was being dug for installation of an electric water pump and was trapped.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the kid namely Ahsan alive safely from about 15 feet deep hole. He said that the kid was quite stable and shifted to hospital for detailed check up.