Rescue 1122 Safely Retrieves Jackal From Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Rescue 1122 safely retrieves jackal from well

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 workers late Wednesday night succeeded in safely pulling out a jackal from a well in Landi Shah area of Balambat tehsil.

According to Rescue 1122 Dir Lower, a call was received that a jackal had fallen into a well in Balambat. Local people tried their best to rescue the jackal but did not succeed, and a man also got injured during the rescue attempt.

Rescue 1122 was called in to retrieve the animal from the well which professionally carried out the rescue operation and succeeded in rescuing the jackal safely from the well.

The jackal was later set free in the mountains.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 Dir Lower, Abdur Rehman said saving a life whether it was a human or animal, was the most important part of their job. He urged the locals to keep covering the wells during night hours to avert the recurrence of such incidents.

Local people highly appreciated the successful professional efforts of Rescue 1122 and thanked them for their timely action.

