Rescue 1122 Sargodha Issues Eid Plan
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Rescue 1122 issued a special plan for Eid to provide timely rescue response to people.
District Emergency Officer Mazhar shah told APP that more than 500 rescue officials would be deployed
on Eid duty .
He said that at different parts of the city, including Central Eid Gah, and Qaunchi Morr , check posts
had been established whereas vehicles,motorcycles would remain in the field for twenty hours
during Eid days.
