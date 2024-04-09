Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Sargodha Issues Eid Plan

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Sargodha issues Eid plan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Rescue 1122 issued a special plan for Eid to provide timely rescue response to people.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar shah told APP that more than 500 rescue officials would be deployed

on Eid duty .

He said that at different parts of the city, including Central Eid Gah, and Qaunchi Morr , check posts

had been established whereas vehicles,motorcycles would remain in the field for twenty hours

during Eid days.

