Rescue-1122 Sargodha issues performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 district Sargodha here on Sunday released December 2022 performance report.

As many as 4340 first aids were provided during the month with the average response time of 6.3 minutes.

While talking to APP District Rescue-1122 Officer Mazher Hussain Shah said that during the month of December 2022, Rescue-1122 had responded to 3489 emergencies including 2925 medical emergencies. He said the teams efficiently participated in the rescue work of 921 road accident, provided first aid to the 1125 injured persons and shifted them to the hospitals.

Rescue-1122 provided the services to the people during medical emergencies and recovered people, precious household and electronic equipment during 41 fire incidents. The teams also dealt 71 crime related emergencies.

Mazher said that an awareness campaign was launched on life safety measures and conductedlectures at schools, colleges and other educational institutions.