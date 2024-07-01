Rescue 1122 Sargodha Performance Report
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Sargodha Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is string day and night to provide quality service to the people of Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sargodha Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is string day and night to provide quality service to the people of Sargodha.
District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah expressed these views while releasing a report for June. He said the service had helped 5,794 people.
Giving the details, he said that Rescue 1122 had dealt with 1103 road traffic accident, 4465 medical emergencies, 114 crimes, 6 drownings in the canal, 2 building collapses, 554 miscellaneous and 117 of injuries. He said that rescuers had not only saved precious human lives but also secured property worth lakhs of rupees. Apart from this, first aid was provided to 2,140 people on the spot.
Recent Stories
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management
FESCO shutdown notice
School set up to educate working children
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..
Power shutdown notice
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies
27 meters cut off for gas theft
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaa ..
Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music2 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management22 seconds ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice23 seconds ago
-
School set up to educate working children27 seconds ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram28 seconds ago
-
Power shutdown notice31 seconds ago
-
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies33 seconds ago
-
27 meters cut off for gas theft35 seconds ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaalis, directs for sec ..2 minutes ago
-
Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad36 seconds ago
-
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina24 minutes ago