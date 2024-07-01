Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Sargodha Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is string day and night to provide quality service to the people of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sargodha Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is string day and night to provide quality service to the people of Sargodha.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah expressed these views while releasing a report for June. He said the service had helped 5,794 people.

Giving the details, he said that Rescue 1122 had dealt with 1103 road traffic accident, 4465 medical emergencies, 114 crimes, 6 drownings in the canal, 2 building collapses, 554 miscellaneous and 117 of injuries. He said that rescuers had not only saved precious human lives but also secured property worth lakhs of rupees. Apart from this, first aid was provided to 2,140 people on the spot.