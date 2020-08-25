Rescue 1122 sargodha prepares emergency plan for Ashura Muharram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue1122 Sargodha has prepared emergency plan in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

Explaining the details, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Rescue1122 teams would remain on high alert during Muharram and the staff leave has been restricted.

During Muharram, 360 rescuers, 50 motorbike ambulances, 20 rescue ambulances, 4 fire vehicles, 1 water boozer and 2 rescue vehicles would be on duty.

In addition, mobiles rescue teams on Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No. 23, Eidgah Road would also provide special medical cover in the Ashura Muharram procession.

He added that for a normal emergency, personnel at all rescue stations would be on duty with vehicles.