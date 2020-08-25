UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Sargodha Prepares Emergency Plan For Ashura Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Rescue 1122 sargodha prepares emergency plan for Ashura Muharram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue1122 Sargodha has prepared emergency plan in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

Explaining the details, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Rescue1122 teams would remain on high alert during Muharram and the staff leave has been restricted.

During Muharram, 360 rescuers, 50 motorbike ambulances, 20 rescue ambulances, 4 fire vehicles, 1 water boozer and 2 rescue vehicles would be on duty.

In addition, mobiles rescue teams on Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No. 23, Eidgah Road would also provide special medical cover in the Ashura Muharram procession.

He added that for a normal emergency, personnel at all rescue stations would be on duty with vehicles.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Vehicles Road Alert Sargodha Rescue 1122 All Muharram

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

2 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

15 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

36 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.