Rescue 1122 Sargodha responded to 5,128 calls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha effectively managed a total of 5,128 calls from April 21 to April 26, 2025, with a daily average of 855 calls.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah on Sunday, a total of 1,054 calls were categorized as emergencies. Out of the emergencies, 612 incidents (58.06%) fell under high-priority A&B categories, predominantly related to medical emergencies and injuries requiring urgent intervention.

Ambulances handled 73.24% of the total cases, reflecting their critical role in life-saving responses.

Additionally, motorcycle ambulances, essential for accessing congested areas, successfully managed 34.91% of emergencies, ensuring timely medical assistance.

Fire-related incidents were relatively fewer, with 28 cases (2.66%), while 14 rescue operations (1.33%) and 5 animal rescue missions (0.47%) highlighted the service’s diverse crisis response capabilities.

Rescue 1122 Sargodha remains committed to providing prompt and professional emergency services to safeguard public life and property,the DEO said.