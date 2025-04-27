Rescue 1122 Sargodha Responded To 5,128 Calls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha effectively managed a total of 5,128 calls from April 21 to April 26, 2025, with a daily average of 855 calls.
According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah on Sunday, a total of 1,054 calls were categorized as emergencies. Out of the emergencies, 612 incidents (58.06%) fell under high-priority A&B categories, predominantly related to medical emergencies and injuries requiring urgent intervention.
Ambulances handled 73.24% of the total cases, reflecting their critical role in life-saving responses.
Additionally, motorcycle ambulances, essential for accessing congested areas, successfully managed 34.91% of emergencies, ensuring timely medical assistance.
Fire-related incidents were relatively fewer, with 28 cases (2.66%), while 14 rescue operations (1.33%) and 5 animal rescue missions (0.47%) highlighted the service’s diverse crisis response capabilities.
Rescue 1122 Sargodha remains committed to providing prompt and professional emergency services to safeguard public life and property,the DEO said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Gala concludes at Sargodha Medical College2 minutes ago
-
KP’s young passionate activist transform lives of thousand unserved youth by organizing tech train ..2 minutes ago
-
Solar tube wells empower farmers2 minutes ago
-
Temperature jumps to 43C in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims love for Pakistan evident2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha responded to 5,128 calls2 minutes ago
-
DPO meets families of police martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Couple injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects development work in sectors E-12, C-1422 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested for fake emergency call22 minutes ago
-
Indian Army not to be allowed to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun22 minutes ago
-
Food outlets penalized over hygiene violations22 minutes ago