Rescue 1122 Save Trapped Jackal At Head Panjnad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Rescue 1122 save trapped Jackal at Head Panjnad

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 saved a jackal badly trapped at gate 21 of Head Panjnad situated in tehsil Alipur, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, some people informed Rescue 1122 about the jackal trapped at the gate of Head Panjnad.

The rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and recovered the Jackal with the help of a catcher machine.

The team set free the recovered jackal.

Local people appreciated the professionalism of the staffers.

