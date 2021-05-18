UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Saved Precious Lives; Responded To 175 Emergencies During Eid

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 saved precious lives by responding to as many as 175 different emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited all the stations and reviewed the performance of staff of Rescue 1122 during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, during the Eid, a total of 4148 calls were received in the control room of Rescue 1122 out of which response was taken up for 175 emergency calls. Emergency calls included road accidents, one wheeling, fire incidents, crime incidents, drowning incident and medical emergencies.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal expressed concern over large number of fake calls received in the control room and appealed to the public through the media to call Rescue 1122 only in case of real emergency.

