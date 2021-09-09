UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Saves 16 People, Recovers 10 Vehicles From Flash Flood In Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Wednesday saved at least 16 people from flash floods and recovered 10 vehicles in front of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad during a heavy downpour in the city.

According to the details, heavy rain chocked Abbottabad city where main Mansehra road and Murree road were completely blocked and thousands of vehicles were stuck in the flash flood water.

As usual, after an hour of heavy rain in the evening flood water entered the houses in Sir Syed Colony, Bilal Town, Hassan Town and other low-lying areas of the Abbottabad city.

From Fawara chowk to AMC traffic was completely jammed for three to four hours where miles long queues of stranded passengers could be seen on both sides of the road. Nullah Jab was over flooded and flash flood water completely block the main Mansehra road Near Burnhall College Mandian while on several other places flash flood water from Shimla hill and adjoining villages stopped traffic on road.

