UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Saves 186 People From Drowning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

Rescue-1122 saves 186 people from drowning

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Tuesday that the water rescue teams responded to 1,046 drowning emergencies and rescued 186 victims since January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Tuesday that the water rescue teams responded to 1,046 drowning emergencies and rescued 186 victims since January 2020.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday to review emergencies data and expressed concern over the increasing number of drowning incidents across the province.

He said that the biggest number of drowning incidents, 63 occurred in district Lahore and the minimum, seven, in district Rajanpur.

He said that out of 186 victims, 101 were shifted to hospitals whereas 85 were provided first aid on-the-spot. He said the largest number of deaths, 41 were reported in Gujranwala, 32 in Sheikhupura, 29 each in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan, and 28 in Bahawalpur due to drowning.

The DG said that 62 per cent of drowning emergencies occurred in canals, 20 per cent in rivers, 5.54 per cent in sewerage/drains, and 12.8 per cent in ponds and wells, etc.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Water Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Rajanpur January 2020

Recent Stories

Shaukat congratulates Prime Minister over completi ..

1 minute ago

Law Ministry examines 4699 legislative references

1 minute ago

Molaw approves 11 development projects worth Rs 77 ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Sign Complete Pardon for Women's Suf ..

2 minutes ago

3-Day Certificate Course on Diagnosis of COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

I&B Ministry takes revolutionary steps to meet mod ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.