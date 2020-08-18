Rescue-1122 saves 186 people from drowning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Tuesday that the water rescue teams responded to 1,046 drowning emergencies and rescued 186 victims since January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Tuesday that the water rescue teams responded to 1,046 drowning emergencies and rescued 186 victims since January 2020.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday to review emergencies data and expressed concern over the increasing number of drowning incidents across the province.

He said that the biggest number of drowning incidents, 63 occurred in district Lahore and the minimum, seven, in district Rajanpur.

He said that out of 186 victims, 101 were shifted to hospitals whereas 85 were provided first aid on-the-spot. He said the largest number of deaths, 41 were reported in Gujranwala, 32 in Sheikhupura, 29 each in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan, and 28 in Bahawalpur due to drowning.

The DG said that 62 per cent of drowning emergencies occurred in canals, 20 per cent in rivers, 5.54 per cent in sewerage/drains, and 12.8 per cent in ponds and wells, etc.