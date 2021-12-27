Rescue 1122 saves 192064 lives during 2021: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a road mishap was reported in every fifteen minutes while average 14 people lost their lives during every 24 hours in incidents related to drowning, fire eruption, building collapse and road accidents during the last one year, said an annual report of Rescue 1122.

From January 1st to December 19th, the report of Rescue 1122 said a total of 5013 people were killed in separate incidents while 192064 were saved by the quick response teams of Rescue 1122.

The report consisted of annual response and actions of Rescue 1122 showed the statistics of 33 districts of the province.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 received 6911995 calls during the last year of which 4146432 calls were fake while 2564346 were informative or incomplete.

Actions were taken on 191213 emergency calls by the rescue officials.

The calls that were acted upon included 32325 road mishaps, 138554 medical emergencies, 4965 corona cases, 5321 fire eruptions, 3127 firing incidents, 230 building collapse, 675 drowning incidents while 825 were other emergency calls.

Rescue 1122 officials also provide services in the wake of 131 blasts, the report said adding at least 5013 people lost their lives in separate incidents across the province during the last one year.

However, the report added that officials of the Rescue 1122 succeeded in saving the lives of 192064 people during last year.