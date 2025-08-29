Rescue 1122 Saves 44 People And 38 Animals During Flood Relief Operation
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 Faisalabad has successfully evacuated 44 people including women and children along with 38 animals from flood-hit areas of Tandlianwala where rising waters of River Ravi have inundated several villages.
A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that under the direct supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtesham Wahla, the relief operations are being carried out round the clock to ensure protection of lives and property.
He said that six rescue posts and five flood relief camps have been established in the affected localities of Mari Pattan, Alam Shah, Shiraza Pattan, Bulleh Shah, Jhamra and nearby villages.
He said that more than 100 rescuers and volunteers are actively engaged in providing immediate assistance, shifting families and their belongings to safer places in addition to extending support to livestock owners by rescuing their animals.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtesham Wahla is positively visiting the field to monitor every phase of the operation, he added.
He said that Rescue 1122 personnel are on high alert and working with full dedication to protect lives and properties of the citizens.
Timely emergency services are being ensured in the riverine belt with the establishment of six rescue points and no negligence would be tolerated in the relief mission, he added.
He appealed the public and residents of the localities to vacate riverine areas without delay and avoid unnecessary movement near the river to prevent any untoward incident.
He advised the citizens to immediately contact Rescue Helpline 1122 in case of any emergency. Rescue 1122 and its volunteers would continue strenuous efforts to provide lifeline to the affected families during this critical situation, he added.
