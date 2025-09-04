Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Saves 834 Flood-hit People In 8 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams have saved 834 people including women and children from flood-hit areas along the River Ravi in Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad during the past eight days.

According to spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla supervised the relief operations which are still continuing round the clock to ensure complete safety of local residents.

He said that the rescue teams shifted the victims along with their belongings to safer locations as floodwaters inundated adjoining settlements.

He said that six rescue posts and five flood relief camps have been established to cope with the emergency in the affected areas where displaced families were being provided necessary facilities.

He said that the rescue teams also rescued 611 animals from the submerged localities as livestock is the Primary source of livelihood for many families.

Rescue teams are on 24-hour duty and using all available resources to evacuate stranded people and animals from the flood-affected villages. This service would continue until the flood situation normalizes, he added.

