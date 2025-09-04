Rescue 1122 Saves 834 Flood-hit People In 8 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams have saved 834 people including women and children from flood-hit areas along the River Ravi in Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad during the past eight days.
According to spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla supervised the relief operations which are still continuing round the clock to ensure complete safety of local residents.
He said that the rescue teams shifted the victims along with their belongings to safer locations as floodwaters inundated adjoining settlements.
He said that six rescue posts and five flood relief camps have been established to cope with the emergency in the affected areas where displaced families were being provided necessary facilities.
He said that the rescue teams also rescued 611 animals from the submerged localities as livestock is the Primary source of livelihood for many families.
Rescue teams are on 24-hour duty and using all available resources to evacuate stranded people and animals from the flood-affected villages. This service would continue until the flood situation normalizes, he added.
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian4 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days4 minutes ago
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps14 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK14 minutes ago
-
PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot34 minutes ago
-
DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams54 minutes ago
-
Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts54 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej1 hour ago
-
'Flood situation in Multan under constant watch'1 hour ago
-
Lasting peace in South Asia unachievable without Kashmir settlement: APHC Warns2 hours ago