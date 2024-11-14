Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 successfully saved the life of a 20-year-old boy who attempted suicide by jumping into the River Indus from the Dera-Darya Khan Bridge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 successfully saved the life of a 20-year-old boy who attempted suicide by jumping into the River Indus from the Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.

According to Rescue spokesman, Rescue 1122’s control room received information that a person had jumped into the River Indus.

Immediately, the water rescue team was dispatched and acted swiftly, retrieving the young man from the river.

The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.