Rescue 1122 Saves Boy Who Attempted Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 successfully saved the life of a 20-year-old boy who attempted suicide by jumping into the River Indus from the Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.
According to Rescue spokesman, Rescue 1122’s control room received information that a person had jumped into the River Indus.
Immediately, the water rescue team was dispatched and acted swiftly, retrieving the young man from the river.
The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.
