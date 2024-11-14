Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Saves Boy Who Attempted Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM

The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 successfully saved the life of a 20-year-old boy who attempted suicide by jumping into the River Indus from the Dera-Darya Khan Bridge

According to Rescue spokesman, Rescue 1122’s control room received information that a person had jumped into the River Indus.

Immediately, the water rescue team was dispatched and acted swiftly, retrieving the young man from the river.

The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

