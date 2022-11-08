UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Saves Cat Fallen On Safety Grill

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 saves cat fallen on safety grill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued a cat badly injured after falling on boundary wall grill in Gulstan Colony Line No. 3 National Park Road Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a call was received at the control room that a cat has fallen on top of the grill on the wall of a house, to which Rescue 1122 immediately responded.

The motorbike service and rescue vehicle were dispatched. The Rescue 1122 officials rescued the cat safely by cutting it with a cutter and after removing the pieces of grill iron from its body, later was handed over to the owner of the house.

