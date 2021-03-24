UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Saves Five Puppies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:23 PM

Rescue 1122 saves five puppies

Rescue 1122 staff in Swat district on Wednesday saved five puppies stranded in the mid of fast current of flash flood at a canal near Marghuzar area by putting their lives in danger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 staff in Swat district on Wednesday saved five puppies stranded in the mid of fast current of flash flood at a canal near Marghuzar area by putting their lives in danger.

The operation was carried out in response to a call by people of Marghuzar that five puppies were stuck amid gushing water of a canal in the area, said a statement of Rescue 1122.

The canal water flows normally, but recent incessant rains in the whole province caused fast flow of water.

The Rescue staffers on reaching the site planned rescue operation of crossing flash flood by using rope.

After holding strongly the rope, a staffer of rescue team entered the canal and waded difficultly towards the puppies by maintaining his body balance to protect himself from being swept away.

Later on the puppies were put in a sack and the official was pushed back towards embankment by his team members.

The terrified puppies were shifted to a safe place and were also provided food and warm environment, adds the statement.

Local people present on the occasion, highly praised bravery and dedication of Rescue 1122 team members in saving lives of innocent animals.

On receiving report about the unique and courageous operation, Director General 1122 KP, Dr. Khateer Muhammad announced honoring of team members with commendation certificates.

He said the team members have proved that the organization is selflessly working for saving lives of all the humans and other creatures as well.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat SITE Rescue 1122 National University All From Rains

Recent Stories

SBP launches digital FX portal

25 minutes ago

Historic Pakistan Day resolution stands as a miles ..

3 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of five lawyers

3 minutes ago

PAL chairman condoles renowned poet, journalist Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Champion owner and breeder Sheikh Hamdan dies aged ..

3 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Reports Rapid Deteriorat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.