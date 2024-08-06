Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Saves Flood-affectees In Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Rescue 1122 saves flood-affectees in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Rescue 1122 team successfully extracted eight people who were trapped in a house due to flood waters in the Trikhel Kachha area of Mianwali, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, they received an emergency call about the people stranded in the flooded house in the Trikhel Kachha/Shekhanwali locality.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the Rescue 1122 teams immediately rushed to the site and carried out the rescue operation.

During the operation, all eight people trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal who was present at the scene, oversaw the entire rescue effort.

Related Topics

Flood Mianwali SITE Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan