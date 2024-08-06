Rescue 1122 Saves Flood-affectees In Mianwali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Rescue 1122 team successfully extracted eight people who were trapped in a house due to flood waters in the Trikhel Kachha area of Mianwali, on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, they received an emergency call about the people stranded in the flooded house in the Trikhel Kachha/Shekhanwali locality.
Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the Rescue 1122 teams immediately rushed to the site and carried out the rescue operation.
During the operation, all eight people trapped in the house were safely evacuated.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal who was present at the scene, oversaw the entire rescue effort.
